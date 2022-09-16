Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 49,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Avante Logixx Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.46 million and a P/E ratio of -19.76.

Get Avante Logixx alerts:

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.