Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.85.

Avantor Trading Down 1.2 %

AVTR opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. Avantor has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Avantor by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avantor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 558,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

