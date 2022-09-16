Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,324 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 119,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

