Baker Boyer National Bank Has $573,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $8.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,022. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.55 and a 200-day moving average of $232.19. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

