Baker Boyer National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.77. 71,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,729. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.06.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

