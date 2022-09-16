Baker Boyer National Bank Invests $316,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,106.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

