bAlpha Market Cap Reaches $111,924.47 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $111,924.47 and $249.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.22 or 0.00031733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 130.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.73 or 0.23024908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00104118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00845422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for bAlpha is bigdataprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid.bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room.bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

