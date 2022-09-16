Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 1.3 %

Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 342,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,786. The company has a market cap of $649.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 376,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

