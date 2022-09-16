Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Short Interest Update

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 273,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank First by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank First by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank First by 24.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank First by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.60. 33,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,699. Bank First has a 52-week low of $66.64 and a 52-week high of $82.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank First will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

