Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Bank of East Asia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $1.82.

Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend

About Bank of East Asia

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

