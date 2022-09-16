Bank of New Hampshire Buys 638 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $15.33 on Friday, reaching $293.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.63 and a 200-day moving average of $409.38.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

