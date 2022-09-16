Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.45.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.62. The stock had a trading volume of 112,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,108. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.86. The company has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

