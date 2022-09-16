Bank of New Hampshire Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in NetApp were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of NetApp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock valued at $434,393. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Stock Down 1.7 %

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

