Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire owned 0.10% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. 3,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $72.41.

