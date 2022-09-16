Bank of New Hampshire Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1,814.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,926,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.71. 29,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

