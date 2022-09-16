Bankroll Vault Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Bankroll Vault has a total market cap of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bankroll Vault

VLT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

