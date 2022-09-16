Bankroll Vault Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Bankroll Vault has a total market capitalization of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bankroll Vault Profile

Bankroll Vault (VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankroll Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

