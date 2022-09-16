Barclays Begins Coverage on GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

Barclays began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $234.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

