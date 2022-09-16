Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,750 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

