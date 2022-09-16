Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $256,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 204,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in H&R Block by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 119,193 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in H&R Block by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

