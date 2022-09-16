Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,050 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

