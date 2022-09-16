Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VUG stock opened at $234.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

