Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.93

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.93 and traded as high as $81.27. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $80.79, with a volume of 34,719 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7,355.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,125,000 after buying an additional 112,806 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 11.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 264,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the period.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

