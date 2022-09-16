Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 660 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 620,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 14.6% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 40,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.



