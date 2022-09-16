Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 49,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 114,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 100,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 18,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 999,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,273,900. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.