Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $243.27. 26,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

