Bath Savings Trust Co Has $17.62 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 2.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $243,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 118.0% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 414,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.84. 6,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

