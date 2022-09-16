Bath Savings Trust Co Has $18.93 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.81. The company had a trading volume of 87,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.45.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

