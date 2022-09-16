Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.39. 178,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.97 and a 200-day moving average of $378.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.