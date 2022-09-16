Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 2,000 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.12% of First Bancorp worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

FNLC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 8,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,528. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $313.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.08%.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

