Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $290.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,727. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.37.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

