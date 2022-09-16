BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in BCE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock remained flat at $46.55 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,194. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

