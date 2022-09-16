Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.79 and a 200 day moving average of $254.93.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

