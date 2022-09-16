BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 5.8%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $152.45 and last traded at $153.49. Approximately 3,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 288,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $145,803.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,486 shares of company stock valued at $381,508 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

