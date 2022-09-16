Berenberg Bank Downgrades Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TWODF. HSBC lowered Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.17 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

