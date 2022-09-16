Berenberg Bank Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AFX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($198.98) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €156.00 ($159.18) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 1.1 %

AFX opened at €116.25 ($118.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €131.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €128.70. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €104.55 ($106.68) and a 52 week high of €202.00 ($206.12). The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

