Berenberg Bank Upgrades Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to “Buy”

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

