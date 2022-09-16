Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Short Interest Down 34.8% in August

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TWCB stock remained flat at $9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Bilander Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Get Bilander Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilander Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWCB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,411,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bilander Acquisition by 1,457.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 548,617 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,868,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,872,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,919,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.