BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 182.7% from the August 15th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on BioCardia to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

BioCardia Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 126.57% and a negative net margin of 619.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCardia by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

See Also

