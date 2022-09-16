Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Boosted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 1.3% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after buying an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,718. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $304.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

