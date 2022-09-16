Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Boosted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 1.3% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after buying an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biogen Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,718. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $304.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
