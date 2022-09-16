BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BIOLASE Trading Down 0.9 %

BIOL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 13,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

