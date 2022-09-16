Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,368.81

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,368.81 ($40.71) and traded as high as GBX 3,430 ($41.45). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,350 ($40.48), with a volume of 88,533 shares.
Bioventix Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,367.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,414.52. The stock has a market cap of £171.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2,658.73.
Bioventix Company Profile
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.
