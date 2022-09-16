Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,368.81

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,368.81 ($40.71) and traded as high as GBX 3,430 ($41.45). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,350 ($40.48), with a volume of 88,533 shares.

Bioventix Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,367.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,414.52. The stock has a market cap of £171.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2,658.73.

Bioventix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.