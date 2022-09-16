Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 2,192 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of MMP opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

