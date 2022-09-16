Birch Capital Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 4.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 41,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

