Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases 484 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 464,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445,541 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,466 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

