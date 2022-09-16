Birch Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

