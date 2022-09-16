BitTube (TUBE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $52.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $208,866.63 and approximately $52.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000420 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 354,021,142 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

