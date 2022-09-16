Blackboxstocks (BLBX) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Blackboxstocks to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.20% -25.47% -0.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 212 1361 2436 79 2.58

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blackboxstocks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 547.88%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 30.62%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -2.15 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.06 billion $189.21 million 17.65

Blackboxstocks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blackboxstocks competitors beat Blackboxstocks on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

