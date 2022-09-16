BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 590,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 114,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLW stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

