BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 48.4% in August

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,662,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 209,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MHN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,279. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

